CDC says 'no' to haunted houses, hayrides and traditional trick-or-treating

COVID-19 has impacted most every facet of life as we know it since its arrival in the spring.
With Halloween right around the corner, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued some ground rules that should be followed in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
Those that intend on celebrating Halloween should avoid crowded costume parties that are held indoors, haunted houses, hayrides and tractor rides with people from outside of one's household.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating, as well as trunk-or-treating, should be avoided, according to the agency.
“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the agency wrote in a news release earlier this week.
The CDC release also said to avoid wearing a costume mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers both the nose and mouth and doesn't leave gaps around one's face.
Also, think twice before placing a Halloween mask over a COVID-19 mask as this could make it difficult to breath.
There are some forms of celebration that the CDC approves of. These include “one way” trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are placed at the end of a driveway or sidewalk and outdoor Halloween parties where social distancing is adhered to and masks are required.
An open-air haunted forest can take the place of an indoor haunted, according to the CDC, but if screaming is likely, greater distance will be needed to avoid transmission of microscopic saliva particles.
Other options for Halloween fun are having a socially distanced pumpkin carving, virtual costume contests, Halloween-themed movie nights and socially distanced scavenger hunts.
The CDC reminds that state and local regulations should always be followed first.
