The Fred Douglass Alumni Association will celebrate the centennial of the Fred Douglass High School July 29 through 30, 2022. In order to raise funds for the 100th anniversary celebration, the organization is selling personalized engraved bricks which will serve as the memorial foundation at the former site of the school in the Lincoln Park community.
The bricks, in a rustic red, are the same color as the Fred Douglass High School building and will surround the slab on which the existing historical plaque and memorial stand.
The bricks, at a cost of $50 each, can be engraved with three lines of up to 18 characters each.
Sheila Johnson and Elizabeth Whitaker, organizers of the fundraiser, stated the personalized engraving can be the name of an individual or business, a phrase or slogan, a personal message or nearly anything the donor decides.
Whitaker, a Fred Douglass alumna, said the feeling, response and camaraderie that the bricks at the Tomato Bowl seemed to generate inspired the idea for bricks to be used as both a fundraiser and a permanent part of the Fred Douglass memorial.
The community is encouraged to purchase their bricks early. While the celebration will not take place until July, the order must be placed months in advance. As soon as 500 bricks have been purchased, the first order of bricks will be placed.
For questions, contact Liz Whitaker by email to mizliz515@yahoo.com.
Interested parties should contact Shelia Johnson by email, ebonylady5248@yahoo.com, to obtain an order form.
A separate order form must be completed for each brick purchased. Order forms and payment can be mailed to Fred Douglass Alumni Association, P.O. Box 174, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.