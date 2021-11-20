Imagine all the changes in the world to be seen and experienced in the last 100 years, the Great Depression, World War II, 18 U.S. Presidents, technological innovation and so much more. Born Nov. 7, 1921, Wanda Haws doesn’t have to imagine it.
Haws celebrated her 100th birthday with her family in Houston, where one of her daughters lives. Her church family, Bullard Church of Christ, observed the milestone by hosting a reception for Haws Saturday, Nov. 13.
Born to Robert and Ruby Cariker in Reese, Haws moved several times during her early years due to her father working in the oil fields.
She attended Jacksonville schools for second through fifth grades and then spent two years at and graduated from Jacksonville High School in May of 1939, attending business school in Dallas thereafter. It was during her high school years in Jacksonville when she met Paul, whom she would later marry.
“I left and went to business school after that and he left and went to work in Beaumont. Then later, he transferred to Ohio, so we married in Ohio,” Haws said.
Paul and Wanda were married in 1941.
The couple moved again in 1942 to Rockwood, Tenn., where they remained during Paul’s involvement with the Oak Ridge Project.
“He worked at the atomic bomb plant in Oak Ridge, Tenn. during the war. Therefore, he did not serve in the military, but he got an award from the War Department for his service,” Haws said.
Now a part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, which also has locations in New Mexico and Washington, Oak Ridge was the first and largest of the three Manhattan Project sites built to produce the world’s first atomic weapons, according to exploreoakridge.com. Built in 1942 and known as the Secret City, the town was established in hopes of developing technology that would end World War II.
“We went back up there on the 50th anniversary and they had a museum there and inside they had some metals,” Haws said. “Paul was looking at them and this guard was there and Paul said, ‘I’ve got one like that.’ He [the guard] said, ‘That’s unusual.’ There weren’t very many of them.”
Janice, the first of their two daughters, was born after the couple returned to Texas in 1945. The second, Rebecca, was born in 1953 while the family was living in Milan, Italy.
“Our government was helping out the countries after the war, so we went in 1950 overseas,” Haws said.
The Marshall Plan, according to history.com, was a United States’ program enacted in 1948 and designed to provide assistance to Western Europe in reconstructing cities, industries and infrastructure damaged during the war.
The family lived in Belgium, The Netherlands, England and Italy. They also spent two years in Australia.
After many years overseas, the Haws family returned to the States in 1974. After Paul retired in 1984, the couple moved to Jacksonville.
“My mother and father were living in Jacksonville and they were very elderly. Also his brother and his wife were elderly, my uncle and his wife. So they needed some help, my parents; we needed to be close to them,” Haws said.
Wanda was widowed in 2016, after nearly 75 years of marriage. Paul passed away June 5, just days shy of his 97th birthday.
Although Haws continues to live independently in Jacksonville, her daughters are in constant contact, calling her daily.
Daughter Janice and her husband Michael Barker reside in California; Rebecca and Byron Hodges live in Houston. Haws has one granddaughter, Gracie Pinada.
Haws gives God the credit for her long life.
“God has certainly taken good care of me all of my life.
“I think being a Christian has been a wonderful asset,’ Haws said. “Since I was 16, I was baptized, and I depended on God in my troubles and in other times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.