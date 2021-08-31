Members of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and other well-wishers met at the Commerce Street Drafthouse Thursday to celebrate Peggy Renfro’s 40 years with the Chamber.
Renfro currently serves as Chamber president and has done so since 2007, but she got her start with the organization in August of 1981 working in reception.
“When I first started in ‘81 we didn’t have computers,” Renfro said. “The big purchase was to purchase a Memory typewriter for me so I could do different letters to our membership; have a better, faster connection with our members by this Memory typewriter.”
Over time, as different opportunities were presented, she was able to advance and become more involved.
“In the mid-90s, there was a group of citizens that wanted to pass the half-cent sales tax, which it passed, and so one of the responsibilities was the Chamber president also handled the economic development side,” Renfro said.
For years the Chamber president also served as president of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation.
During that time, Renfro was able to become more of an assistant for the Chamber president so he could focus more on economic development.
In 2007, the man serving as president for both organization left. At that time both boards decided it would be best to hire different people.
“I threw my hat in and the board of directors approved me in June of 2007, so that’s when I started being the president,” Renfro said.
“With technology coming on board, different members that got involved; it was a constant change,” she said. “I like change and I love the idea of having new challenges all the time and they’ve been fun and exciting. Some didn’t work and times changed and we adjusted.”
The coronavirus pandemic has certainly created new challenges for the Chamber, particularly in 2020.
“In the years that I’ve been there, I’ve never had that type of challenge,” Renfro said. “Being able to think, basically outside the box, how we could continue to help our businesses, because with the Chamber business we try to network and have people come together. With COVID, we couldn’t do that. So, we had several zoom meetings ...We also connected by calling our members in addition to really working with our social media and our website, to keep everything up to date for our members and people that are even thinking about moving here or visiting here.”
Renfro says it is working with the people and the businesses in a the town she loves that keeps her at the Chamber.
“Being able to work at the Chamber and work with so many volunteers to help the businesses, we’ve promoted Jacksonville and the businesses for so many years…,” Renfro said. “Being creative and just working with everybody has made it so fun.”
