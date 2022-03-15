Family members and friends rode in a birthday parade through an Alto neighborhood to celebrate the 100th birthday Odean Easley Saturday, March 12. People waved and shouted happy birthday to the women affectionately known as Momo as they drove by the her home in more than a dozen cars, many decorated with balloons and birthday signs.
Easley watched the parade from her doorway and said she enjoyed the event and it made her feel good, like she didn’t have a pain in the world. Kimberly Easley, of Houston, sat with her grandmother during the procession. Grandson Charles Easley, of North Carolina was nearby documenting the event with photos and video.
The parade was the idea of yet another of Easley’s grandchildren, Nichelle Walker, of Houston.
Anthony Easley, Odean’s son, participated in the parade itself before returning to visit his mother at her home.
The parade ended where it had begun, the Highway 69 Church of Christ, where Easley is a member. Following the parade, family and friends gathered at the church for an afternoon meal and fellowship.
Easley was born in the Weeping Mary Community to Joe and Viola Brown. One of 10 sisters and three brothers, Easley is the last surviving member of all her siblings.
She met Clifford Easley when she was only 15 and was married soon afterwards. She is quoted as responding, “We didn’t know any better,” when asked why she fell in love at such a young age. Odean and Clifford were married 58 years and had two sons, Wilford and Anthony.
Easley worked at the Indian Mound Nursery. Once pine seedlings were planted and grew large enough, she would assist in gathering the plants to be shipped out.
When Easley moved to Alto, she worked as a maid and kept foster children. As a maid, she was known for being meticulous and cleaning quickly.
When it comes to children, Easley offered some simple advice.
“Just be kind to them and they’ll do whatever you want,” she said. “I ought to know because I worked a lot with them.”
Easley’s enjoys singing What a Friend We Have in Jesus and reading her Bible. Her favorite verse is Matthew 5:4, “Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted.”
Having lived for a century, Easley has seen a lot of changes in the world. She has mentioned her excitement to see the first Black president.
Having lived a long life, Easley believes God has left her here for a purpose. Her motto is, “The way you live your life will speak for you.”
