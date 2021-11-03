Earle's Chapel.jpg
Courtesy photo

Friends of Earle's Chapel will be celebrating Founder's Day at the Chapel from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The day will start with Cub Scout pack 403 from Jacksonville, who will assist us in placing flags on veteran's graves in the cemetery. This will be followed by sharing pictures, genealogy and stories from the history of the Earle's Chapel community. Kimberly Hyde will be demonstrating hand quilting and explaining the history of quilting, and participants will be introduced to the new self-guided walking tour of the historic Earle's Chapel and Cemetery grounds.

