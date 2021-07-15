The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) will soon realize 31 years of existence and the Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living (PRCIL) will host an ADA celebration and a resource fair at 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, at the Reagan Park pavilion, 709 Crockett Road. Greg Gunnels, OTR with Palestine Regional Medical Center will be speaking on ‘The ADA and Housing’.
A resource fair is being held in conjunction with the ADA celebration in order to connect, strengthen, and support individuals living in Palestine and surrounding areas by sharing and providing information about the many services available in the community. The resource fair will enable participants to connect with local organizations and have the opportunity to talk with the agencies that offer help and information.
Sponsors for the celebration and resource fair are Brookshire’s, City of Palestine, PRCIL, Subway, and Whataburger. Light refreshments will be served.
Participants are requested to wear a mask to minimize the risk of transmitting the COVID-19 virus.
The ADA was signed into law on July 26, 1990 by President George H. W. Bush. This landmark legislation was the first federal civil rights law on behalf of persons with disabilities. More than 54 million Americans with disabilities, regardless of ability, have access to public accommodations, employment, transportation, telecommunications, and all state and local government services because of the ADA.
This Act gives civil rights protection to people with disabilities which is similar to those provided to individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, and religion. Because the ADA is a wide-ranging civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability, it is often compared to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in all areas of public life including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public.
Basically, the ADA states that people with disabilities have the right to live independently, like everyone else, making their own decisions that affect their lives and pursuing activities of their choice. The ADA has broken down barriers and enabled society to benefit from the skills, talents, and purchasing power of people with disabilities which has led to fuller, more productive lives for all Americans.
For more information about the ADA, contact Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living at 903-729-7505.
