As the nation prepares to celebrate its Independence Day, Cherokee County organizations have planned July 4th events which take place throughout the weekend. For our readers’ convenience, we have listed many of them here.
Friday, July 2
Legacy at Jacksonville invites the public to celebrate Independence Day with them at their “Red, White and You” event 12-2 p.m. Friday, July 2. The event will feature barbecue, live music and a bounce house. Legacy at Jacksonville is located at 810 Bellaire and can be reached by calling (903) 282-1271.
The Rusk KOA Holiday, located at 745 F.M. 343 E., will present Michael Knight live as a part of their Friday night concert series. Knight is scheduled to perform 7-9 p.m., showcasing his Country music with a honky-tonk twist. Tickets are $10 at the door. The KOA can be contacted by calling (903) 683-6641.
Troup’s Light Up the Sky fireworks show, sponsored by the Troup Development Corporation, will be hosted by First Baptist Church, located at 935 S. Railroad. MPA Fireworks, out of Whitehouse, will be producing the show, scheduled to begin at dark. Spectators are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets or other seating. Food and drinks will be allowed although guests are asked to respect the church property and not bring alcohol. Volunteers will be on-site to assist with parking and police officers will be present to provide security.
Saturday, July 3
Blast over Bullard is set for Saturday, July 3 at Bullard High School. The city of Bullard invites the community to celebrate Independence Day with an assortment of local food and retail vendors, activities for all ages, live music and the annual Kids Bike Brigade. Enjoy the fun leading up to the big fireworks show.
The Lake Striker Resort, located at 18560 CR 4256 S., will host an Independence Day Celebration Saturday, July 3. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the cost of admission is $10 per person. Those under 12 are admitted free. Two bands will perform outdoor concerts. Food and merchandise vendors will be available. Guests are allowed to bring their own coolers, though they will be checked at the gate. No glass containers will be allowed. Beginning at 8 p.m., attendees can watch the Lake Striker Homeowners Boat Parade. For advance tickets, purchases can be made at the Striker Restaurant Bait Store or on StubWire.com. To contact the resort, call (903) 854-2404 or (903) 854-2505.
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1592 is hosting a Fly-In & Drive In event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at KJSO, Cherokee County Airport. Enjoy aircraft, military vehicles, classic cars, food and live music.
Sunday, July 4
The Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County are hosting their Independence Day Celebration beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Branded By Christ Cowboy Church, 5592 Hwy 110 in Rusk. Music will be provided by Curtis Grimes. Enjoy the fish fry, limited to 600 plates, activities for children and fireworks. Admission is free.
The community is invited to the Fireworks Show on Lake Jacksonville. Start the day with the Flotilla Boat Parade at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4. Those who wish to participate in the flotilla should meet at the dam and follow the Lake Patrol boat. Once the parade has concluded, visitors can spend the day at the lake or return for the fireworks show, scheduled to begin about 9:15 p.m.
