The Lake Jacksonville Association once again hosted the annual flotilla. The parade, which took place mid-morning on July 4, featured boats adorned in red, white and blue.
The Best Decorated was awarded to Fred & Faith Lupfer, who live on the lake. They were accompanied by Jacob and Josey Lupfer, Kaleb and Nikki Wade with daughter Presley, Micah and Mer Head and children Logan, Orrin, Nolan and Audree as well as Marlin, the dog. Kirk Sadler, mayor of the lake, presented the award.
“It was fun,” said Faith Lupfer. “We had a whole lot more decorations, but we ran out of time.”
The LJA also sponsors the annual July 4th fireworks show produced at the lake. For more information on the LJA, or to donate to next year’s fireworks, visit lakejacksonville.org. The organization also maintains a Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.