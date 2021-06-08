Central Cherokee County escapes major damage from morning storms

A line of strong thunderstorms passed through Central Cherokee County, including Rusk, Maydelle and Ponta around mid-morning on Tuesday, with early damage reports to be on the light side.
Law enforcement did confirm the sighting of at least one tornado over a rural area between Rusk and Reklaw. No injuries had been reported as of noon.
In Maydelle, a large wooden awning on a commercial building was blown off.
Law enforcement officials reported that the southbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 69, near its intersection with County Road 1606, were blocked for a while due to a fallen tree.
As far as power outages, as of 11:54 a.m., 119 Oncor customers were without power in Cherokee County, with the bulk of the interruption in services being between Rusk and Alto.
Oncor customers are expected to have their power restored by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Cherokee County Electric COOP website, 94 accounts were without power at mid day. No estimation as to when the power would be restored was available.
The store system eventually moved into Rusk County and weakened.
