BULLARD – Armed with colored chalk and some hairspray, local resident Kattie Struhall is using a fence along one side of her property to give folks something to smile about during the current viral pandemic.
And so far, it's working as planned.
“The neighbor kids love it, and we've had a lot of people drive by from Tyler and Bullard,” after hearing about the fence, she said.
The privacy fence, located in the 1200 block of Caroline Bend in the Shadybrook subdivision, is slightly longer than 100 feet and features nearly two dozen characters recognized by children and Disney movie buffs.
She first began the artwork on April 8, using the character Dory (featured in the Disney flick, “Finding Nemo”) as a way to carve out some alone time for herself.
“I needed to get away from my children,” Struhall admitted. “I had to do something just for me … but now with the bigger kids home (from school), I can't focus for anything … I wasn't being very nice, and I knew I was going to need to step back and find something to do to decompress.”
The line-up features characters old and new, chosen by “just finding something on Google and tracing it,” she said. “I free-hand it.”
While she was accustomed to working with painted rocks – Struhall launched the local painted rock effort, Bullard Rocks – she said she's “never really done anything this big, so this is kind of different for me, and I'm really excited that I could do it.”
She's chosen characters that “have quotes that are inspirational for what's going on right now” because of the pandemic, she said.
Work on the project is planned around the schedule of her 18-month-old daughter (Struhall also is the mother of a 12-year-old daugther and an eight-year-old son), and is dependent on the weather.
But, “once I get done with the big characters I have planned, I'm going to come back and fill the board with smaller characters. I've got some plans for two or three characters on top, with just their heads (peeking over) like Kilroy,” she said, alluding to a World War II-era figure typically seen as part of graffiti.
After completing each figure, Struhall seals it with a coat of hairspray to protect it from the elements.
“I didn't know about the hairspray, but I did a lot of research, and up in places like New York and Cincinnati, people do chalk murals, and Aqua-Net hairspray is like the ultimate thing for chalk artists.”
When the final project is completed – “when I run out of fence” – “then I'll move on to someone else's fence,” she said.
To view the drawings on her property, contact Struhall via Facebook, or #kattiestruhall on social media.
