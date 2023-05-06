Challenger ousts incumbent in Bullard ISD race

Bullard Independent School District, Place 1, will have a new representative after challenger Chris McNertney ousted the incumbent Cory Santos in Saturday's election.
According to KTAL Channel 7, McNertney received 187 votes to Santos' 87.
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 1:51 am
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Nacogdoches and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1015 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 164.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Saturday was 164.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 162.4 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Anderson, Cherokee, Trinity and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning around 11 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly rise and crest near the 16 foot flood stage by midday Sunday. A slow recession will commence by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 03/12/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Cherokee and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1015 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Saturday was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 11.5 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7 feet on 03/31/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
