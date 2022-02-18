The 97th annual Jacksonville Chamber banquet was held Thursday, Feb. 17, at which awards for Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Business Man and Woman of the Year and Business of the Year, among others, were presented.
Janice Adams was named Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
Nancy Washburn began her introduction of the recipient by saying she had been active in the community for at least 30 years, a statement that could apply to a number of people. She continued by saying the recipient was a lifelong citizen who graduated Jacksonville High School. It was when Washburn began listing the numerous committees on which the Citizen of the Year had served that Adams said she realized she was the one being described.
Adams, who works at Austin Bank, has been the recipient of the bank’s Community Involvement Award on at least three occasions. She has been given the Chapel of Four Chaplains award, an honor presented to “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”
Adams attends Kingdom Christian Center in Jacksonville. She has two adult children, Radesha Dantzler and Rashad Robinson, and three grandchildren.
Tabatha Ainsworth of Baker Insurance was named the Business Woman of the Year.
She graduated Jacksonville High School, Lon Morris and Baylor University. As a full-time home-school teacher, she started and ran a business from home. She is active in the community as a member of Central Baptist Church and the Jacksonville Kiwanis. She currently serves as on the board of directors for the Jacksonville Chamber.
“Beyond surprised. I’m happy to be a part of Jacksonville,” Ainsworth stated on a Facebook post about the award.
Brandon Bannister, owner of Bannister Plumbing, was named Business Man of the Year but could not attend the banquet. Chamber members visited him at his place of business last week and previous recipient Rob Gowin presented Bannister the award.
As Chairwoman of the Board, Shannon Hitt was to select one of the Division Chairs to honor.
“The division chairs worked hard to make sure that events happened, scholarships were awarded, schools supplies were delivered, finances were recorded and maintained and the chamber was kept abreast of the business activity of the city,” Hitt said. “Each year since I started, the same division chairs have been asked to serve another year. This is because they are outstanding in the work that they do and they completely enjoy it.”
Rather than choosing a single honoree for the Chairman’s Award, Hitt awarded Pam Anderson, Judy Batton, Andy Calcote, Nathan Jones and Britian McKinney with tenure awards.
“Each of you had an individual role and it was very important and you’ve had this for several years. I know that you will continue to do what you do because you love Jacksonville and the Chamber and you want to see that succeed and prosper,” Hitt said. “I personally appreciate all that you do and I’ve enjoyed serving with you and I look forward to continuing to do so.”
Hitt presented the Chairman’s Award to Chamber President Peggy Renfro.
“I thought about if for a while and a bunch of people came to mind, but I finally settled on my obvious choice,” Hitt said. “This individual has been dedicated to promoting Jacksonville for a ton of years. The dedication over this past year has really blown me out of the water.
“I’ve said many times that the volunteers can’t do what we do without the leadership of the chamber staff, but one stands out above the rest for me. I’d like you to join me in honoring my friend, Peggy Renfro.”
Renfro has served on the Jacksonville Chamber for 40 years.
Two awards, Rookie of the Year and Unsung Hero, were established last year.
Rookie of the Year was awarded to Karen Nolley.
“She has been very involved in the chamber this year, attending so many chamber events and also as a volunteer who has helped with the golf tournament, Tomato Fest, attended almost all of the ribbon cuttings,” Hitt said. “She is a current Leadership student and is a chamber board member.”
Andy Calcote was named Unsung Hero.
“This award recognizes those who have not only been very active in the chamber business, but also involved in other community events,” Hitt said. “This guy is so active in his church, Central Baptist Church, and in Kiwanis. He’s a past chairman of the chamber. He currently serves on the chamber, serving as the Tomato Fest co-chair, treasurer and the chamber building committee.”
Awards added this year were Small, Medium and Large Businesses of the Year.
Comapacity was selected as Small Business of the Year, for businesses with five or fewer employees.
Texas National Bank was chosen for Small Business of the Year, with under 25 employees.
Republic Services was designated Medium Business of the Year and Austin Bank received the Large Business award.
Hitt introduced Duane Weatherford as the 2022 Chairman of the Board.
Weatherford is the operations manager at Republic Services, where he has been employed for 20 years.
“Not only is he involved with the many events happening at the Chamber, but he also serves on the board for the Jacksonville Rodeo Association, he’s a Rotary member and a Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy alumni,” Hitt said.
After introducing the 2022 executive committee and board of directors, Weatherford related the theme he had chosen for 2022, “Belong. Engage. Lead. Prosper.”
He noted in his remarks that the Chamber was beginning the year with a record 525 members.
“To me, there’s no better time to be a Chamber member than now,” Weatherford said.
