The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce began their 2021 Shop Jacksonville campaign Nov. 1, with the first of two drawings conducted Wednesday, Dec. 1. Five people, whose names were chosen, won $200 each in the lottery held at Southside Bank. AVP Branch Manager Molly Loughmiller randomly selecting the winning names from over 500 tickets submitted.
Winners included Mark Canter, Shannon Hitt, Rosie Harris, Willie Mcgaha and Candy Woods.
Shannon Hitt, who was present at the drawing, said she had four entries in the drawing. She plans to use the $200 getting to her niece's wedding this weekend, which will take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
With only two entries in the contest, Rosie Harris, of Texas National Bank, was another winner. She plans to use her winnings to purchase Christmas gifts.
This inaugural Shop Jacksonville event has been well received with feedback from the community being 100% positive, according to Chamber President Peggy Renfro.
“People are, I think, a little bit more aware of how they need to shop at home. For them to do that, it will benefit not only the businesses but it could benefit the winners as well,” Refro said.
With over 500 entries in the first drawing of the initial Shop Jacksonville campaign, Refro believes interest and participation will continue to increase following the first drawing.
A final drawing will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Texas National Bank, 300 Neches St. Tickets in the first drawing will be kept and entered into the final drawing.
To obtain a ticket in the 2021 Shop Jacksonville final drawing, submit a receipt of $20 or more from any retail Jacksonville Chamber member to either of the two sponsors, Southside Bank or Texas National Bank. For each receipt presented, one ticket will be entered into the drawing from which the three selected names will win $500 each.
