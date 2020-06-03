Chamber Leadership Class conducting food drive for HOPE

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class is conducting a food drive to benefit HOPE as its annual community project.
The food drive got under way on Monday and will run through June 26.
Anyone wishing to donate may drop off food items at Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Jacksonville, People's Church, Super Gallo, Century 21 and at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce office.
Additional drop off locations are expected to be announced soon.
For more information on donating on behalf of the Leadership Program, phone the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce office at (903) 586-2217.
