The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Rowe Plant Farms Wednesday, Oct. 7. Father and son, Rodney and Matt Rowe, co-own the business which opened as a contract supplier in 1999. After 20 years working by contract, the plant farm went independent in 2019, and now serves both retail and wholesale buyers. The farm, located at 1618 Elberta, boasts 150,000 square feet of indoor growing space along with approximately the same amount of growing space outdoors. The Rowe Plant Farm office is located at 1407 N. Bolton and can be reached by calling (903) 339-1080 or (903) 721-1962. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.
Chamber welcomes Rowe Plant Farms
- Progress photo by Michelle Dillon
