The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed STS Electonic Recycling with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Sept. 30. Steve Norton founded STS, a company that provides business electronics recycling and IT asset disposal to businesses, schools and government organizations nationwide. STS Electronic Recycling can be reached at (903) 589-3705.
featured
Chamber welcomes STS Electronic Recycling
- Photo courtesy of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Jacksonville Public Library temporarily shelved
- Number of new COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County on the decline
- New beginnings: Alto enters new era, breaks ground on new high school
- Building collapses in downtown Rusk
- Troup reveals senior homecoming princesses and princes
- Nederland ISD says Bulldogs will travel to Jacksonville on Sat.
- Sonic scares up a couple of new Halloween-inspired shakes
- Alto ISD to end remote learning option on Oct. 16
- Jacksonville Fire Department has a new life saver on its team
- Coach of the Week: Eastman guides Troup to first shutout win over Arp since '65
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.