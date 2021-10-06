The Rusk Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Chapman Pharmacy at the business’ new location, 1396 N. Dickinson, Thursday, Sept. 30.
Chapman Pharmacy was originally located at 108 E. 5 St. on the downtown square, established by Stanley Chapman in 1954. In 1976, the pharmacy was purchased by Harold Porter, from whom Ethington bought the business in 2001.
Chapman opened at its new location on Sept. 20.
Ethington reports the transition to the new location went smoothly. The move allows the pharmacy to provide drive through service, something that was not feasible to add at the original site.
“Right here, we have all the doctor’s in town within a stone’s throw. We have UTMB, we have the pediatric clinic and we have Dr. Cline,” Ethington said. “The location is perfect for a pharmacy. All our doctors are here.”
The opportunity to move into the new facility was due to Ethington’s relationship with Cline, according to Ethington.
“We had a good working relationship with Dr. Cline and so he invited me to come over here and be in his clinic,” Ethington said.
No longer offering gift items, office supplies or scrubs, the relocated pharmacy focuses on the prescriptions and related business.
“We’ve kind of moved over into giving vaccinations,” Ethington said.
The original building was sold to the city, according to Ethington.
Chapman Pharmacy is open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The pharmacy can be reached at 903-683-2422.
For more information on the pharmacy, visit chapmanpharmacy.com or the business’ Facebook page.
