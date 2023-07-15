Cherokee Charmers now under the direction of Madison Montgomery

The Jacksonville High School Cherokee Charmers dance team have a new director.
The Jacksonville Independent School District has announced the hiring of Madison Montgomery, who brings an extensive dance background with her.
A 2015 graduate of Bullard High School, where she served as an officer and captain of the Bullard Belles drill team, Montgomery went on become a member of the internationally famous Tyler Junior College Apache Belles from 2015-17.
Montgomery has earned a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology with a minor in education from University of Texas Tyler.
She has served as the director of the Tyler Grace Community School Cougarette dance team and as director of the Tyler Cumberland Academy Royals dance squad.
Montgomery has also worked as the assistant director of the University of Texas Tyler Spirit Squad.
Montgomery is taking over for Laura Guidry, who accepted an assistant principal position in the Rusk Independent School District earlier this summer.
Montgomery and her husband, Ari, are parents of son Jordan, who will turn one in September.
