Cherokee Civic Theatre is excited to announce a new youth training program called TNT Tuesdays! Every Tuesday, starting on February 2, 2021, the theater will hold training classes for Jr. High and High School aged youth aimed at teaching theater basics from how to audition, to stage combat, to acting, to tech and set design, and more. The classes will run for 15 weeks and there are only 25 spots available due to Covid-19, so please reserve your child’s spot quickly!
Board president, Josie Fox, said of this new class: “We are very excited to extend our TnT (Thespians N Training) program to include a more intensive and in-depth program. The goal is to offer two semesters of TnT Tuesdays along with our annual camp, all within recommended CDC guidelines.”
The theatre holds firm to the belief that everyone has something to offer and looks forward to seeing exponential growth in everyone who goes through these classes. It is always amazing to see people bloom into more confident and radiant beings after being involved in productions and TnT camp, and this program will allow the theater to reach even more people year-round.
Studies show that theater can increase imagination, problem-solving skills, creativity, leadership, teamwork, public speaking, and more. Teachers for TnT Tuesdays will be varied and will teach to their individual specialties.
Again, this semester will start on February 2 and run for 15 weeks, meeting each week on Tuesdays from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the theater, 157 W. 5th Street in Rusk. The cost will be $65 for members and $75 for non-members and will cover all training materials. Online registration is available at cherokeetheatre.net under the TNT Camp tab. All questions can be emailed to president@cherokeetheatre.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.