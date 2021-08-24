The Cherokee Civic Theatre, now in its 49th season, is currently conducting its annual membership drive.
“The Cherokee Civic Theatre is a rare gem for Cherokee County. Historically one of the oldest in all of Texas, it has been an integral part of this community providing a multitude of experiences for people of all ages,” stated Amy McCalister, Cherokee Civic Theatre Board President. “The Membership Drive is a fundraiser crucial in helping to keep our doors open and continuing the legacy of theater.
“Personally this has been a place of refuge, life building skills and where life long friendships have been made. My children practically grew up within the walls of this establishment as well as many others learning skills in self confidence, memorization, problem solving, acceptance of others, dedication.. the list goes on.”
Those who join the CCT are entitled to the advantages of membership which include:
• advance tickets to the four main stage plays produced each year,
• advance registration for Thespians N Training, a two-week summer camp for young actors, set builders, and light and sound technicians;
• advance notice of special programs; and
• the ability to reserve seats for shows, non-members receive general seating.
“Buying a membership allows…the joy of knowing you are helping maintain a piece of history for future generations,” McCalister added.
The first two scheduled programs of the 49th season are Little Women and A Christmas Story. Little Women is currently in rehearsals and show dates are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9, and 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Online ticket sales start Monday, Sept. 20.
“The mission of Cherokee Civic Theatre is to provide cultural and artistic opportunities in East Texas,” stated Diki Parker, VP of Membership. “Please help us maintain high quality live theatre in the Jewel of East Texas. Memberships are what keep the doors open and the arts alive in Cherokee County.”
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 West 5th Street in downtown Rusk.
Once tickets are available, they can be purchased at cherokeetheatre.net or by calling 903-683-2131. Box office hours will be from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 6-8.
For more information about membership or other aspects of the Cherokee Civic Theatre, visit cherokeetheatre.net or the Cherokee Civic Theatre Facebook page.
