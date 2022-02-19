Auditions will be held at the Cherokee Civic Theatre at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 21 and 22, for an original play, “Faith Can Move Muttons.” Auditions will take place at the theater which is located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
“Faith Can Move Muttons,” was written by local resident Tony Williams, a familiar face around CCT. The work is based on his own life experience growing up as the son of a Baptist minister.
“I started [writing] it in 2016 and probably the middle of last year I wasn’t quite done and I just had an epiphany, probably nine o’clock at night, and stayed up until two in the morning and finished the whole thing,” he said.
“I’m fully versed in church, especially what goes on behind the scenes of a church, all the different eclectic people. A pastor meets them all and, just by default, their kids do too. There’s one physical comedy bit that is in the show that doesn’t have any words, people are talking and it’s going on behind them, that is something that really happened once.”
The story follows an unmarried preacher that has been assigned to a church, established 150 years ago, to keep it from closing its doors.
“It’s about the eclectic people that are a part of it and there’s a flock of sheep involved,” Williams said.
He noted a character in the play, whose name seems completely fictitious, has the moniker of a real individual from Arkansas who his mother remembers from her childhood.
“His name was I.P. Rainwater, no joke, I’ve seen his headstone,” Williams said.
He believes church goers and non-attenders alike will enjoy the play as it isn’t filled with church speak and doesn’t denigrate any denomination, but is about people who just try to live good lives.
Williams has been involved with the Cherokee Civic Theatre since 2010 and has directed a few plays during that time. He said directing a work he authored has one great advantage; it allows him to create edits that may better fit the cast than following the exact wording of the script.
Following a comedy written by fellow CCT member Minette Bryant, who has produced a number of plays, doesn’t phase Williams due to the difference in their writing styles. What does make him nervous is finding two actors who can sing well and will match as a couple.
“Other than that, I’m not worried, I’m excited. But that’s a concern, picking people to be able to fill those specific roles, not to just be able to act, but to be able to sing, too, and have fun with it,” Williams said.
“If the people who are on the stage are having a good time, then the audience will have a good time.”
“Faith Can Move Muttons” calls for a minimum cast of 12 people. Auditions are open to those over the age of 15. Some parts will require singing.
Show times and dates for “Faith Can Move Muttons” are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30; 2 pm. Sunday, May 1; and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7.
For more information about the Cherokee Civic Theatre, visit the website, cherokeetheatre.net, or the organization’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.