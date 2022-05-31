The Cherokee Civic Theatre hosted its annual membership meeting to review the 49th season, announce board members for the upcoming year and reveal the shows to be produced during the 50th year of the theatre.
Board President Amy McCalister presided over the meeting, providing highlights from the 49th season, including show recognitions. Josie Fox directed the opening show, "Little Women," followed by a "A Christmas Story," directed by Judy Faye Garner.
The third and fourth shows of the season were world premiers of original plays; “Mamaw,” written and directed by Minette Bryant and “Faith Can Move Muttons,” written and directed by Anthony Williams.
Vice President Josie Fox announced the incoming board members: Marylyn Bennett, Secretary; Jonell Arrington,VP Development; Bill Sherman, VP Maintenance; Janet Barrow, VP Program; Michelle Dillon, VP Publicity; Candy Dominguez, Sheilah O’Heaney and Jennifer Everett. Completing two unexpired terms are Rachel Loden and Debra Petri.
The show lineup for the theatre’s 50th season was introduced through a game of charades acted out by McCalister and Fox, with door prizes awarded to those who correctly guessed the plays.
The season will kick off with "Little Shop of Horrors," directed by Bill Sherman. Ted Debbs correctly guessed the title and won the first prize. The Christmas play will be "A Charlie Brown Christmas," directed by Jessica House. Pam Anderson was the charades winner that round. The third production of the season is a very special one, as it was the first main stage play performed at CCT. "A Walk in the Park" will be directed by Sheliah O'Heaney and Francis Green guessed the title. “Steel Magnolias” is the final play of the season and will be directed by Fox. Karen Loden correctly guessed the title.
Special recognition was given to Judy Faye Garner for the many hours she spends volunteering at CCT.
The CCT membership looks forward to a wonderful 50th season and expressed thanks to the many volunteers and sponsors for all they do to keep the theatre operational.
For information about the CCT, or to become a member, visit cherokeetheatre.net or find them on Facebook.
