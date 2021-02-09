Tickets are on sale now for Cherokee Civic Theatre’s production of 1601, written and directed by Minette Bryant. The play is about a pair of teen siblings who find an old record in their grandfather’s collection and commit to fulfilling a sixty-year-old contest to write lyrics to all ten of the pre-created musical numbers. It is sure to be a ton of lyrical fun!
Director Josie Fox says of the play, “We are always excited when Minette approaches the board with an idea for one of her original productions. CCT is so fortunate to have so many talented individuals, such as Minette, who work so hard to make our theater a destination.”
Josie added as an actress cast in this play, “I am extremely excited to be a part of 1601 and be a member of such a talented cast. Getting to play a role with an accent is an added bonus!”
Cherokee Civic Theatre is located near the square in Rusk and has been delighting audiences from Cherokee County and beyond since July of 1973. They have been using the current building since 1975. Things have certainly changed extensively since that time. The past year has been one of the most significant changes in recent history and CCT, Minette, and her cast and crew are dedicated to keeping you entertained AND safe during this pandemic.
Minette Bryant had this to say about her musical, “I was visiting my brother Rex one weekend about eighteen months ago, and he started telling me about finally finding this really rare LP released by Capital Records as a songwriting contest back in 1961…which was itself a re-working of a similar contest launched on 78s in 1949…and the rest is now CCT history.”
CCT loves how Minette so gracefully combines true history with fictional characters and makes history literally come alive on stage.
The cast includes Tony Williams as Bill Weaver (Grandpa), Josie Fox as Nanny Paula, Dane Trent as Simon Weaver, Kathryn Clevenger as Kristen Weaver, Meg Kovacs as Janie, Gwynneth Wilder as Blythe, Atticus Belota as Frosty, and Rex Burks as the news anchor.
The on-stage crew consists of Abigail McCalister, Lucas Everett, and Eli Adair. Amy McCalister is the stage manager. The set designers are Reuben Henderson, Tony Williams, and Amy McCalister. The lighting designer is Kelly Smith, and the sound designers are Jim Lord and Dane Trent. The musical director is Roger Bryant.
Production is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at 157 W. 5th Street in Rusk. The second weekend of shows will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27.
There will be limited seating for this show. We ask that you help us practice minimum standard health protocols during this time. Buy your tickets early by calling the box office at (903)683-2131 or visit cherokeetheatre.net. All tickets are general seating except for CCT members, who may reserve seats for any production.
