Cherokee Civic Theatre is thrilled to announce the upcoming play, “Faith Can Move Muttons,” written and directed by our own Anthony Williams. Judy-Faye Garner is the producer. The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 29 and 30 and May 6 and 7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
This last play of the season is about Jeremiah, an interim pastor trying to keep the doors open to his church. As he attempts to manage a lack of incoming funds, an unruly flock of sheep, a potential land grab, and some grand ideas about building an Old Testament Tower; all manner of misunderstandings and confusion ensue! (And the good intentions of some eccentric church members aren’t helping the situation, at all!)
Writer and director Williams had a few things to say about the production.
“The play uses comedy to reinforce and remind that there's more to everyone than just a first or passing glance, and no two of us are alike. There's always someone out there who will be on your side and stop to help. You never know who you will cross paths with next,” Williams said.
Those are wonderful things to remember in times like these. Community and connection can mean so much.
The cast and crew working on this production are Lucas Everett starring as Pastor Jeremiah, Harley Barrow as Adiel Shepherd, and Josie Fox as Netta. Carl Ray will be played by John Earle. I.P. Rainwater and Very Goodwater will be played by David and Pam Anderson, respectively. Other actors and actresses are Luke Petri, Lydia Earle, Bill Sherman, Katie Petri, Janet Barrow, Amy McCalister and Debra Petri.
Online ticket sales begin April 11 and can be purchased at cherokeetheatre.net. Box office hours are 3-5 p.m. April 27, 28, 29 and May 4, 5 and 6. Those desiring to attend should purchase tickets as soon as possible, as there will be limited seating for this show.
All tickets are general seating, except for CCT members, who can reserve their seats in advance – one of the many perks of CCT membership. Call us at 903-683-2131 to ask about our last minute membership deals or to order tickets by phone.
This might be the last play of the season, but CCT is already gearing up for TNT (Thespian’s in Training) summer camps. Space in each troupe is limited, so register early by grabbing or downloading an application and mailing it or bringing it to the theatre along with the appropriate fees. Call us for more information or if you have any questions.
We look forward to seeing you at “Faith Can Move Muttons.”
