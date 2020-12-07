Jingle, jingle! It’s Kris Kringle! Come meet Kris and the rest of the characters in Cherokee Civic Theatre’s production of Miracle on 34th Street, directed by Serena Bemis and produced by Kendy Cabrera. This classic Christmas play, written by Valentine Davies, has been a heartwarming holiday staple for many across our country for decades. Now we can enjoy its Christmas magic right here in Rusk. Produced with special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. Based on the 20th Century Fox motion picture, Miracle on 34th Street.
“An American classic with a dash of musical stylings is brought to life at our local treasure, Cherokee Civic Theatre, here in the cozy small town of Rusk. Our cast and crew are hard-working and dedicated to creating this Christmas delight. We hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we have enjoyed putting it together,” says producer, Kendy Cabrera.
This play follows Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, who lands a job as a Macy’s Santa. Kris is played by John Earle. Alongside Kris is Susan Walker, played by Liliana Mims, as she journeys from skepticism to belief in the spirit of Christmas.
Other cast members include Jared Dubravsky as Doctor Pierce, Chanel Hague as Mrs. Shellhammer, Janet and Bryan Barrow as Doris Walker and Fred Gayley, Elisha Adair as Mr. Macy, Autumn Canty as Ms. Bloomingdale, Tessa Hobbs as Sawyer, Corey Folmsbee as Judge Harper, Elijah Belota as Finley, Harley Barrow as Mara, Claire Laningham as Mara Jr, Troy Lane as Halloran, Lucas Everett as Duncan, Kevin Swindell as Al, Terrius Aldridge as Lou, and Rocky Decker as the pesky Drunken Santa. There are many more cast members and crew working tirelessly to create a top-notch Christmas production for everyone. The full cast list can be found in programs and on the website.
Veteran CCT thespian, Chanel Hague, said of the production, “I am proud to be a part of Rusk Civic Theatre and the passion this community has to keep the art of theatre thriving. These have been trying times, but this community has bridged the gap and put up a great show, despite all the restrictions. I’m honored to work with the heart and talent of this cast and crew in serving this community. I thank them for letting me serve alongside them.”
CCT Board President, Josie Fox, adds, “I’m really excited about this production! Miracle on 34th Street has always been a holiday favorite. Both the director, Serena Bemis, and the producer, Kendy Cabrera, are extremely talented and have such great vision. This is one play you will not want to miss!”
Production Dates are Friday and Saturday, December 11th and 12th at 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 13th at 2:00 pm at 157 W. 5th Street in Rusk, Texas. There will be limited seating for these shows. We ask that you help us practice minimum standard health protocols during this time. Buy your tickets early by calling the box office at (903)683-2131 or by visiting cherokeetheatre.net. All tickets are general seating except for CCT members, who may reserve seats for any production.
Advance tickets are $13 for non-members; $10 for students. Tickets at the door are $15 each. Discounts for groups are available.
Mark your calendars! Auditions for Minette Bryant’s musical 1601 are upcoming on December 14th and 15th at 7:00 pm. Auditioners only – no parents or friends. Looking for 3 teen girls, 2 teen boys, 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two people of any age/gender to be onstage/offstage crew. The teens are singing and acting roles, and the adults/crew are acting only. See you there!
