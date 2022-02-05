Coming soon to Cherokee Civic Theater is Mamaw, an original play written by Minette Bryant based on her novel of the same name. It is an epic poem, told in two acts. Minette Bryant will co-direct the play with Amy McCalister, with Josie Fox producing.
This play follows the antics of eighty-year-old Mamaw, who lives alone in her aging mobile home, missing her grandkids and hoping for more of a future than the nursing home. When she discovers her little home is being invaded by vermin, Mamaw goes on the attack… an attack which becomes a small-town killing spree. Detective Ralph James left the big city to serve and protect in the quiet, farm community of Cotton Gorge, Louisiana. When a mutilated body is found in a dumpster, Ralph finds himself chasing the wake of a serial killer who defies all explanation!
The cast for this show is Harley Barrow as Mamaw and Alatheia Hague as Young Mamaw. Ralph will be played by Roger Bryant, while Young Ralph is played by Isaac Belota. Other roles: Kelly Smith as Annie, Kathryn Clevinger as Young Annie, Jared Dubravsky as “Chili Farmer,” and Amy McCalister as Carmilla Rabbi. Eli Arias will play Joey Morouse, and Corey Folmsby will play “Medical Examiner.” Janet Barrow will play Desiree Ligety, Charles Gibson will play Rex Burkes, and “The Shadow” will be played by Lucas Everett.
The show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. There will be limited seating for this show. We ask that you help us practice minimum health protocols at this time by getting your tickets early. Tickets are on sale now at cherokeecivictheatre.net or by calling 903-683-2131.
The final production of the 49th Season will be "Faith Can Move Mutton,” a comedy. Auditions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 21 and 22, at the Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W 5th St. in Rusk. Actors aged 15 and older will be needed for both singing and non-singing roles. Come ready to read & laugh!
