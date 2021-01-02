The Cherokee Civic Theatre has scheduled TNT Tuesdays, a series of 15 classes beginning Feb. 2.
Thespians in Training will learn from volunteers associated with the Cherokee Civic Theatre with experience in the topics they are assigned to teach. Classes include such subjects as theater etiquette, auditioning, stage and technical crew duties and set design.
The 15-week course costs $65 per CCT member and $75 for non-members. Payment can be made during the orientation portion of the initial class. Classes may be joined at anytime during the course as long as seating remains available. The cost of the course will be reduced for those who join after the first class, depending on the number of classes remaining. However, due to COVID restrictions, the classes have limited seating.
Although the classes are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., organizers are confirming a location for the classes. The course will not be held at the theater in order to prevent interference with ongoing rehearsals. Once finalized, the place will be announced on the website and Facebook page.
For those who wish to reserve their spot, registration will be made available online this week at cherokeetheatre.net and a link will be posted on the Facebook page, Cherokee Civic Theatre.
