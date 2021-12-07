The time has come! Cherokee Civic Theatre has three performances this weekend of "A Christmas Story," directed by Judy Garner (and produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois). Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11,; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
This classic seasonal play follows the exploits of Ralphie Parker and his Christmas wish for a "Red Ryder air rifle." You can follow along through his struggles and triumphs as he makes it to Christmas day. Ralphie will be played by Brayden Adair.
Other cast members are: John Earle as Ralph, Josie Fox as Mother, Tony Williams as The Old Man, and Matthew Walston as Randy. Sheilah O'Heaney will portray Miss Shields. Flick and Schwartz will be played by Lolo Dubravsky and Eli Adair. Lydia Earle will be Ester Jane, Helen will be played by Tessa Hobbs, Lucas Everett will play Scut Farkas.
You can get your tickets by calling CCT at 903-683-2131, going online at cherokeetheatre.net, or visiting the box office at the theater at 157 W 5th St, Rusk. The box office hours for this play are 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8-10. There will be limited seating for this show. Call for information about membership which saves you money on multiple shows!
Do you think you could be the next CCT star? Auditions for "Mamaw," written and directed by Minette Bryant, are at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 14.
Come join our theater family!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.