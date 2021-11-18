Cherokee Civic Theatre wants to tell you a story – “A Christmas Story,” directed by Judy Faye Garner, and produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. It is based on the 1963 motion picture of the same name.
This Christmas classic follows Ralphie, played by Brayden Adair, as he spends his time dodging a bully and dreaming of the perfect Christmas present – a “Red Ryder air rifle.” The stage is set to take you through the woes of boyhood and highlight the meaning of Christmas.
The rest of the cast is top-notch with John Earle playing Ralph, Josie Fox as Mother, and Tony Williams as The Old Man. Randy and Miss Shields will be played by Matthew Walston and Sheilah O’Heaney. Lolo Dubravsky will portray Flick and Eli Adair will be Schwartz. Lydia Earle will play Ester Jane, Tessa Hobbs will play Helen, and Lucas Everett will play Scut Farkas.
Mark your calendars now. The dates for the show are Friday, Dec. 10, and Sat., Dec. 11. These shows will begin at 7:30 pm, followed by a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday, Dec 12. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 22 and can be purchased at the theatre by calling 903-683-2131 or going online at cherokeetheatre.net and clicking “Tickets.”
There will be limited seating for this show. We ask that you help us practice minimum standard health protocols during this time by buying your tickets early. All tickets are general seating except for CCT members who can reserve their seats, one of the many perks of being a CCT member.
For more information, call CCT at 903-683-2131 or download the membership mail-in forms from the CCT website at cherokeetheatre.net.
We would love to add you to our talent pool here at Cherokee Civic Theatre. If you’re interested in doing more than watching, our next auditions are for a play called “Mamaw” written and directed by our very own, intensely talented Minette Bryant. Auditions will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. We look forward to seeing you!
