The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Jacksonville men for capital murder Thursday afternoon, Aug. 6, in connection with the July 31 fatal stabbing near County Road 3109.
Brandon Branton, 22, and Ja'Michael Rusk, 22, both of Jacksonville, were arrested for the offense after a multiagency homicide investigation between the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Jacksonville Police Department, Rusk Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff's Office East Texas Anti Gang Task Force, according to a release issued Friday morning by Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigator Brent Dickson.
The incident on July 31 resulted in the death of Randy Davenport 25, of Jacksonville. Davenport was receiving a ride from Branton and Rusk when the individuals stopped their vehicle at the corner of county roads 3109 and 3106 and intentionally committed the act of murder, the release stated.
Arrest warrant affidavits were presented to 369th District Judge Michael Davis. Judge Davis issued warrants for Branton and Rusk Thursday afternoon. Upon obtaining warrants, Cherokee County investigators, and Texas Rangers arrested Branton and Rusk on the charge of capital murder .
Both Branton and Rusk were placed into the Cherokee County Jail, where they were arraigned on the charge of capital murder by Justice of the Peace Phillip Grimes, who set bonds of $1 million for each Branton and Rusk.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office greatly appreciates the public's assistance as well as the multiple agencies that assisted in assuring that the men responsible for this heinous crime were brought to justice, Dickson said.
