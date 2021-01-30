Parents with any interest in having their children participate in the 4-H Shooting Program are invited to attend an informational meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
The Cherokee County 4-H Shooting Sports program consists of two individual clubs, The Cherokee 4-H Shooting Sports Club and the Cherokee 4-H Clay Crushers. Memberships of both clubs are open to Cherokee County 4-H youth, ages eight-18, with the stipulation that eight-year-olds be enrolled in third grade.
The shooting sports program strictly supervised by state-certified 4-H shooting sports coaches ad provides safe learning experiences for shooters of all levels. Through these experiences, participants will be able to engage in local, area and state-level competitions.
All 4-H programs focus on developing youth into responsible and productive members and leaders in their communities. The Texas 4-H Shooting Program is an outstanding example of such.
Youth learn the safe and responsible use of firearms, marksmanship, focus, leadership, principles of competition and hunting, along with other topics. With support from caring and cautious leaders, members learn life skills, self-worth and conservation ethics that they will carry throughout their lives.
For general information on 4-H shooting sports in Texas, visit texas4-h.tamu.edu/projects/shooting-sports/.
For more information on Cherokee County 4-H shooting sports or the informational meeting, contact the Cherokee County 4-H Office at (903) 683-5416.
