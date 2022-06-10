Texas Department of Safety troopers responded to a single vehicle wreck on F.M. 23 at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, which resulted in a fatality.
The accident, which took place approximately three miles south of Rusk, claimed the life of Laura R. Couvillon, 53, of Seabrook.
The preliminary report by investigators indicates Couvillon was traveling north on F.M. 23 in a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe when the accident took place.
The report states the driver failed to drive in a single lane and left the east side of the roadway. She then over-corrected back onto F.M. 23 before entering a side skid and leaving the east side of the road a second time. The vehicle then rolled onto its right side and struck the tree line.
Couvillon was pronounced deceased at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace.
