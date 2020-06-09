CHEROKEE COUNTY – A June 29 deadline has been set to file protests with the Cherokee County Appraisal District when appealing property values for 2020.
According to an appraisal district newsletter, notices were sent out for properties that had a $1,000 change in value. Individuals who became property owners as of Jan. 1 also have received notices, as have those who have requested one.
A market summary included with the newsletter – found on the appraisal district website www.cherokeecad.com – compares 2019 CAD values-to-sales with data for this year.
The 2020 values for 313 sales were three percent below the average comparison of CAD values to sales prices, while the previous year, values of 260 sales were 18 percent below average. The increase in the number of sales “is attributed to new accounts created in 2020 that did not exist on the appraisal roll in 2019,” the summary noted.
The appraisal district “is required to mirror the local real estate market each year as of Jan. 1,” it added. “In reality, the CAD is only attempting to reflect the decisions buyers and sellers are making in the market each year.”
Failure to meet two separate state reports contributed to large valuation increases for commercial properties in Cherokee County, which in turn, has jeopardized state funding for school districts in Rusk and Jacksonville.
“In 2019, the state determined that CCAD was low on commercial and residential values in both (districts, which) can hurt the funding amounts a school receives from Austin each year,” according to the newsletter.
Because the local appraisal district failed one of 80 questions concerning the most recent methods and procedures audit conducted by the state, it was not granted a one-year grace period to correct deficiencies revealed by the audit.
Had it been granted, the potential for loss to the schools would have been either eliminated or substantially reduced.
Meanwhile, an unexpected national pandemic declared in mid-March, which shuttered businesses and resulted in unemployment for many, has created another whammy for property owners.
Although petitioned by different groups throughout the state, Gov. Greg Abbott refused to freeze tax values at 2019 levels to provide relief, instead saying that local taxing units must lower rates to provide that relief, the newsletter stated.
“At the printing of this newsletter, nobody knows for certain how long this pandemic will last, or what the long-term affect will be on the economy CCAD will continue to monitor the real estate market and incorporate that data into estimates of value for next year as of 1-1-2021. However, that doesn’t help anyone today,” the newsletter remarked.
Property owners may contact the Cherokee County Appraisal District, located at 107 E. 6th St. in Rusk, between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Property owners also may call 903-683-2296 until 5 p.m. daily.
Visit www.cherokeecad.com to learn more.
