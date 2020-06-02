Municipal courts in Alto, Cuney, Rusk and Wells will reopen this week for in-person hearings on a limited trial basis.
“The Municipal Court is aware of the pressures being applied upon the public by the current pandemic and has been monitoring closely the developments internationally, locally and regionally regarding the coronavirus,” said presiding municipal court Judge Forrest K. Phifer.
In reopening the courts, “we have attempted to make all necessary adjustments to our procedure to accommodate the special health concerns inherent in public gatherings at this time. Additional changes may be made in the days to come, as may be deemed necessary,” he said, noting that “he operating plan for these hearings has been approved by the local county health authority.”
In response to the the national COVID-19 pandemic, which began in mid-March, municipal courts under his rule made “required certain changes in procedure, including a cancellation of all in-person court hearings for April and May,” Phifer said.
Individuals choosing to resolve their case prior to a court appearance may contact the proper court office, providing specific information about the case.
“If you are financially unable to pay the fine, there are alternative methods of disposition, such as a payment plan or community service. You may also request indigence,” he said.
Individuals maintain the right to request a trial – either by jury or before the bench – the trial is by the judge, without a jury.
Per the Code of Judicial Conduct, a “judge cannot discuss the merits of a pending judicial proceeding prior to trial,” he said.
Individuals also may resolve a citation by mail, telephone or online without need for appearing in person before the judge.
Certain citations may be able to be dismissed via mail without appearing before the court.
“Examples include failure to maintain proper insurance, expired inspection/registration, expired or no driver’s license, failure to change address and/or defective equipment,” he said, noting “there may be an administrative fee assessed in lieu of the fine.”
Citations not handled in a timely manner may result in the issuance of a warrant; a warrant fee, along with other fees, including a collection fee equal to 30 percent of an unpaid balance; arrest; and a hold placed a driver’s license renewal.
For learn more about handling a specific case, contact the court during normal business hours:
• Alto Municipal Court – 936-858-4711
• Cuney Municipal Court – 903-876-4399
• Rusk Municipal Court – 903-683-2213
• Wells Municipal Court – 936-867-4615
