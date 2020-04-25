The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
April 14 - 20
Amber Nichole Brown, 34, Jacksonville, motion to adjudicate for fraud;
Matthew Glen Chandler, 29, Jacksonville, violation of a bond/protective order;
Marquis Chapman, 36, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Darren Coleman, 23, Flint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and three counts of criminal mischief;
Steven Dale Davis, 27, Jacksonville, failure to identify a fugitive and a parole warrant;
Geneva Deason, 19, Troup, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana;
Malenna Lynn Swann Dempsey, 28, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance;
Michael Dewayne Franklin, 46, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Lesley Ann Glasscock, 40, Bullard, terroristic threat of family/household;
Miranda Michelle Hammons, 21, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility and unlawfully carrying a weapon;
Aaliyah Ashanti Johnson, 17, Rusk, assault;
Kevin Lee Mason, 41, Grapeland, theft, credit/debit card abuse, fraud and two counts of failure to appear for forgery/theft;
Clarence Pierce, 64, address unknown, criminal trespass;
Jacob Dalton Posey, 22, Jacksonville, terroristic threat of family/household;
April Amanda Rocha, 38, Jacksonville, criminal nonsupport;
Brian Edward Smith, 41, Kilgore, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, deadly conduct, unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated, duty on striking an unattended vehicle and reckless driving;
Rex Stuck III, 17, Bullard, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and three counts of criminal mischief;
Karl Dwayne Underwood, 29, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon;
Matthew Bradley Whitaker, 27, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance and for counts of forgery;
Crystal Ann Williams, 30, Jacksonville, warrants for forgery, obstructed view through windshield and violation of a promise to appear for obstructed view; and
Alton Levi Wilson, 22, Jacksonville, assault/family violence.
