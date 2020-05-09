The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
April 28-May 4
Tyden Lane Aaron, 18, Henderson, possession of marijuana, warrants for criminal mischief and failure to appear for criminal mischief;
Kolton C. Barber, 25, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;
Karlo Batiste, 28, Houston, reckless driving;
Billy Tarren Beaver, 27, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle;
Johnny Bell, 24, Tyler, assault of a family member, public intoxication;
Antonio Fernando Bennett, 54, Rusk, theft of property – two or more convictions/enhanced;
Alinda Gale Bronson, 61, Jacksonville, theft of property – with previous conviction, criminal trespass;
Jorge Castillo Garcia, 33, Alto, criminal mischief;
Donnie Lee Griffin, 63, Alto, public intoxication;
Keith Jade Hebert Jr., 23, Gueydan, Louisiana, prohibited weapon;
Robert Eugene Lydy III, 49, Bullard, assault causes bodily injury to family member, assault causes bodily injury;
Donald Montgomery, 62, Bryan, public intoxication;
Bobby Patrick Nance, 43, Jacksonville, abandoning/endangering a child – imminent danger, evading arrest/detection with vehicle, public intoxication, theft of property;
William James Edward Page, 20, Gallatin, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Antonio Pina, 22, Henderson, public intoxication;
Noal Price III, 26, Wells, unlawfully carrying weapon, speeding, driving while license invalid;
Jessica Kay Sanders, 42, Seagoville, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person;
Michael Patrick See, 35, Jacksonville, failure to appear for evading arrest/detention and release of surety for evading arrest/detention and for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance;
Brian Edward Smith, 41, Jacksonville, warrants for criminal mischief/destroying school property and for duty on striking fixture/highway landscape;
Elma Elaine Stine, 55, Bullard, theft of property, six counts of forgery;
Nicole Dejanne Vester, 43, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated with child younger than 15, possession of marijuana, warrant for possession of a controlled substance;
Maranda Whitaker, 27, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury;
Matthew Bradley Whitaker, 27, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance, four counts of forgery;
Jarmon Lamar Williams, 33, Jacksonville, felony bail jumping and failure to appear, failure to appear for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, release of surety for continuous violence against family; and
Julian Bernard Willis, 31, Alto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, violated promise to appear.
