The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
April 6 -13
Jose Eduardo Barcenas, 24, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Charles Brady Bradley, 27, homeless, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery and warrant for felony bail jumping/failure to appear;
Lourdes Camacho, 31, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Paulino Castillo-Martinez, 54, Henderson, driving while intoxicated;
Steven Lee Donoho, 26, Alto, criminal trespass;
Crystal M. Dotson, 40, Jacksonville, hindering secured creditors;
Richard Carroll Free, 51, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense;
Waynond Freeney, 47, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Christopher Hawthorne, 32, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Quinton Letroy High, 46, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Michael Shannon Lloyd, 51, Rusk, obstruction or retaliation and driving while intoxicated – second offense;
Juan Carlos Morales, 38, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Trey Alan Nunley, 36, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana;
Kristyn Payne, 37, Lindale, warrant for possession of a controlled substance;
Maria Perez, 22, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Ladarius Kantrell Polk, 29, Rusk, parole violation;
Heriberto Ramirez, 21, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana and motion to adjudicate for obstruction or retaliation;
Nubia Ramos- Dominguez, 41, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Joseph Ronald Russell, 43, Jacksonville, forgery and possession of marijuana;
Tiffani Richelle Sexton, 29, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Nathan Adam Spink, 31, failure to appear for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping and failure to appear;
Thomas Keith Tant, 31, Jacksonville, forgery – enhanced;
Robbie Lynn Wallace, 35, Nacogdoches, felony burglary of a habitation; and
Larry Darnell Willis, 57, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.