The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Aug. 11 – 17
Diego Cruz Arredondo, 33, Jacksonville, fleeing police officer;
Levi Cole Bivens, 19, Jacksonville, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana;
Keodrick Demund Boyd, 23, Jacksonville, release of surety for evading arrest/detection with previous conviction;
London Castleberry, 34, Jacksonville, murder;
Destiny Lynn Duran, 22, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury;
Martha Elena Lauren, Duran, 49, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Marcus Cole Ford, 34, Jacksonville, warrant for possession of a controlled substance;
Miguel A. Gallegos, 27, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Joshua Lynn Gattis, 40, San Augustine, disregarded a stop sign, no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Alyssa Leann Grimes, 17, Gallatin, failure to report felony with serious bodily injury or death results;
Jose Pedro Guerrero, 23, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Brody Miles Henderson, 30, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Molly Hughes, 38, Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance;
Cody Wayne Johnson, 43, Rusk, terroristic threat of family/household;
Nicolas Mendoza, 24, Alto, arrest causes bodily injury to a family member;
Brandon Lee Mitchell, 29, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Taodrick Reshod Montgomery, 20, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family, criminal mischief;
Christopher Albert Morgan Jr, 41, Alto, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Darius Devonte Neal, 23, Jacksonville, disorderly conduct, violating a promise to appear, two warrants for forgery with a financial instrument;
Mathew Waine Nock, 32, Andrews, violating a bond protective;
Wilhelm Edgar Ostrom, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a dangerous drug;
William Edward Page III, 51, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense;
Lauren Vinccent Sarabia 30, Tyler, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Kevin Angel Torres, 25, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Simon Vasquez Jr., 25, Jacksonville, motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance;
Dona Maria Washington, 51, Troup, driving while intoxicated - second offense;
Shaniqua Lashun Whitaker, 48, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury;
Justin Matthew Woods, 28, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance;
Donald Wayne Young, 54, Rusk, abusive language in public; and
Donald Wayne Young, 54, Rusk, criminal trespass.
