The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Aug. 11 – 17

Diego Cruz Arredondo, 33, Jacksonville, fleeing police officer;

Levi Cole Bivens, 19, Jacksonville, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana;

Keodrick Demund Boyd, 23, Jacksonville, release of surety for evading arrest/detection with previous conviction;

London Castleberry, 34, Jacksonville, murder;

Destiny Lynn Duran, 22, Jacksonville,  assault causes bodily injury;

Martha Elena Lauren, Duran, 49, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Marcus Cole Ford, 34, Jacksonville, warrant for possession of a controlled substance;

Miguel A. Gallegos, 27, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Joshua Lynn Gattis, 40, San Augustine, disregarded a stop sign, no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Alyssa Leann Grimes, 17, Gallatin, failure to report felony with serious bodily injury or death results;

Jose Pedro Guerrero, 23, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Brody Miles Henderson, 30, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Molly Hughes, 38, Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance;

Cody Wayne Johnson, 43, Rusk, terroristic threat of family/household;

Nicolas Mendoza, 24, Alto, arrest causes bodily injury to a family member;

Brandon Lee Mitchell, 29, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;

Taodrick Reshod Montgomery, 20, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family, criminal mischief;

Christopher Albert Morgan Jr, 41, Alto, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Darius Devonte Neal, 23, Jacksonville, disorderly conduct, violating a promise to appear, two warrants for forgery with a financial instrument;

Mathew Waine Nock, 32, Andrews, violating a bond protective;

Wilhelm Edgar Ostrom, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a dangerous drug;

William Edward Page III, 51, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense;

Lauren Vinccent Sarabia 30, Tyler, unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Kevin Angel Torres, 25, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Simon Vasquez Jr., 25, Jacksonville, motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance;

Dona Maria Washington, 51, Troup, driving while intoxicated - second offense;

Shaniqua Lashun Whitaker, 48, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury;

Justin Matthew Woods, 28, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance;

Donald Wayne Young, 54, Rusk, abusive language in public; and 

Donald Wayne Young, 54, Rusk, criminal trespass.

