The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Aug. 18 – 24
John Robert Batchelor, 26, Dallas, false alarm or report, false statement;
Justin Brooks, 17, Rusk, assault causes bodily injury to family member;
Juan Calvillo-Muniz, 35, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Cindi Denise Baldwin Clark, 46, Bullard, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon;
Christian Lynn Collins, 19, Rusk, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Judith Clydeen Cooper, 31, Tyler, two counts of assault on a public servant, public intoxication;
Joseph Tanner Crippen, 25, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second offense;
Michael Edward Darnell, 33, Frankston, violating bond/ protective order two or more times;
Cipriano Espinosa-Rodriguez, 40, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Thomas Dale Essery, 25, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Cole Shane Falzerano, 22, Hillsboro, court commitment – manslaughter;
Justin Ferguson, 31, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Breona Frost, 35, Irving, driving with expired driver's license;
Jose Pedro Guerrero, 23, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Jose Pedro Guerrero, 23, Jacksonville, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Vicki Nicole Harden, 44, Flint, warrant for tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent;
Jerry Don Hart III, 17, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport;
Brittany Nicole Hinton, 32, Jacksonville, credit card or debit card abuse;
Mark Stephen Holt, 56, Bullard, violating a bond/protective order;
Skyler Tate King, 23, Jacksonville, parole violation, no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, open container;
Thomas James Langston, 21, Jacksonville, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana;
Jarrod Logan Lott, 36, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Michael Lee Meadors, 28, Bullard, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intention of bodily injury, assault causes bodily injury of a family member;
Christopher Albert Morgan Jr, 41 Alto, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Kentodrick Rogers, 17, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
James Colton Sartain, 30, Rusk, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Glenn Phillip Silcott, 17, Jacksonville, indecency with a child – exposure;
Roy Kyle Smith, 55, Jacksonville, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Jeffery Snyder, 29, Forney, deadly conduct – discharged firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Michael Lawrence Watkins, 29, Jacksonville, assault of a family household member by impeding breath/circulation, abandoning/endangering a child – imminent danger, interfering with emergency request for assistance; and
Garrett Williams, 28, Pearland, obstruction or retaliation.
