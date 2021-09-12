The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Aspen Deann Adams, 25, failure to yield right of way, violate promise to appear;
Bobby Addrian Askew, 34, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member; resisting arrest, search or transport, theft of property;
Erick Castillo, 19, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-first;
John Constancio, 21, Jacksonville, FTA-possession of marijuana;
Amber Dawn Elmore, 34, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Conner Folmar, 19, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, minor in possession of alcohol, violation of park hours;
Brittani Garcia, 29, Rusk, assault family violence;
Julia Graciano, 33, driving while intoxicated (Haskell Co.);
Jonathan Dewayne Hall, Jacksonville, 36, FTA-theft of property, release of surety-theft of property;
Anthony Dewayne Hughes, 24, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
De Cariujhn D. Jimmerson, 25, Jacksonville, assault of a pregnant person;
Cyrus Linndell Lee, 19, New Orleans, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possesssion of marijuana;
Rick Murray Littlebird, 33, Alto, public intoxication;
Tanner Mitchell Marshburn, 25, Jacksonville, release of surety-possession of marijuana, no motor vehicle liability insurance, failure to appear;
Krystal Alicia McClain, 37, Overton, public intoxication;
Carlton Joshua Mulder, 43, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous violence against the family;
Osciel Sanchez, 22, Henderson, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated;
Sissy Gail Sanford, 38, Bullard, possession of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;
Jesse Ray Schmidt, 32, Rusk, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child (Gregg Co); sexual abuse of child continuous, aggravated kidnapping;
Kandi Dorrice Sims, 34, Alto, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Melonie JO Stallings, 36, Rusk, criminal trespass;
Sonja Carlette Thompson, 59, Jacksonville, speeding, no motor vehicle liability insurance, diplaying expired license plates, failure to appear;
Alexander Estrada Torres, 26, Nacogdoches, driving while license invalid with previous conviction, disregarding stop sign, driving while license invalid, expired license plates.
