The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Aug 4 - 10
Celia Rachel Aguirre, 37, Troup, evading arrest/detection with vehicle;
Patrick Arnold, 40, Henderson, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense;
Curtis Lee Boggs, 43, Rusk, deadly conduct – discharged firearm, driving while intoxicated – second offense;
William Tyler Boren, 29, Flint, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance;
Jonathan Christian Burke, 28, Lufkin, failure to appear for forgery of financial instrument – enhanced;
John Wesley Carpenter, 40, Rusk, theft of property;
Matthew Glen Chandler, 29, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Presley Claveloux. 18, Tyler, possession of marijuana;
Clinton James Colston, 36, Bullard, parole violation – burglary of a habitation;
Carole Dickson, 21, Jacksonville, warrant for evading arrest/detention with vehicle;
Ares Damiand Eldridge, 21, Michigan City, Indiana, burglary of a building;
Cole Shane Falzarano, 22, Hillsboro, manslaughter;
Jeremy Wayne Grimes, 42, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
Brandon Wayne Harper, 37, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense;
Cesar Hernandez Jr., 24, driving while intoxicated with open container of alcohol;
Juan Jose Hernandez, 32, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family, evading arrest /detention, disorderly conduct, violating a promise to appear;
Carrigan Jean Hilton, 22, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Jay Orlando Jimenez, 31, Jacksonville, evading arrest/detention;
Cody Wayne Johnson, 43, Rusk, criminal mischief;
Harvard Lubangaol, 28, Troup, burglary of a habitation;
James David Meador, 33, Jacksonville, warrant for driving while intoxicated – third offense;
Wesley Minchew, 19, Rusk, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Luis Manuel Montes, 39, Jacksonville, theft of property, theft of service;
William Charles Paulk, 42, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Lasagna Kay Richardson, 44, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Jamichael Tramaine Rusk, 22, Jacksonville, capital murder, ran a stop sign, violated a promise to appear;
Lauren Vinccent Sarabia, 30, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, public intoxication;
Nicole DeJanne Vester, 44, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15, possession of marijuana;
Gerardo Villalon Jr., 22, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, search or transport, failure to display driver's license;
Tawanna Brashelle Whitaker, 50, Jacksonville, theft of property – two or more previous convictions, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a promise to appear;
Ronald Lewis Williams, 51, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;
Lisa Ann Yeggins, 44, Jacksonville, driving while license invalid – with previous conviction/suspension; and
Michael James Zedrick, 34, Jacksonville, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
