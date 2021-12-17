The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Victor Lamar Anderson, 48, Palestine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Staci Leigh Bergemann, 44, Jacksonville, Article 42A;
Amy Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, evading arrest and detention;
William Tyler Boren, 30, Flint, MTA-possession of a controlled substance, Article 42A, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, traffic offense Class C, violate promise to appear;
Keodrick Demund Boyd, 25, Jacksonville, assault of a pregnant person, assault causing bodily injury-FTA, criminal trespass-FTA;
Adam Charles, 39, Duncanville, unauthorized use of a vehicle (Arlington PD);
Jackie Lynn Dunn, 56, Rusk, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, theft of firearm, driving without a license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license plate;
Craig Ellis, 58, Madison, driving while intoxicated;
William Thomas Gilmore, 30, Tyler, FTA-possession of marijuana;
Joseph Anthony Higgins, 41, Desoto, violate protective order;
Orlander High, Jr., 49, Rusk, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;
Ronnie Charles Howard, 67, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Nicholas Cole Huttash, 18, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Pleasure Laprince Jackson, 36, Jacksonville, bribery;
Dennis Ray Jones, 36, Grand Saline, terroristic threat, assault on family or household member;
Lincoln Austin Kirby, 30, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana (Smith Co. warrant);
Samuel Alan Maxfield, 25, Chandler, terroristic threat of family or household ;
Taodrick Reshod Montgomery, 21, Jacksonville, prohibited substance in a correctional or civil commitment facility, assault on family or household member, criminal mischief;
Jerry-Michael Norton, 23, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Karl Wayne Pisciotta, 49, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, falsification of drug test results using falsification device;
Jose Oegario Ramirez, 40, Jacksonville, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person;
Daniel Wayne Redd, 35, Wells, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person;
Marcus Rodriguez, 21, Flint, evading arrest and detention with vehicle, obstruct highway passageway;
Alexa Scott, 31, Dallas, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Juan C. Servin-Tavera, 38, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Marco Antonio Servin, 23, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon;
Kassondra Annette Sexton, 52, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Jason Ray Sharp, 42, Jacksonville, assault of a family member;
Kristin Sipes, 31, Ben Wheeler, charges unspecified;
Benson Raymon Smith, 41, Rusk, speeding, no drivers license, violate promise to appear;
Jesse James Spraggins, 17, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Heather Sykes, 29, Jacksonville, two counts of credit card or debit card abuse (Harris Co.);
Thomas Keith Tant, 32, Jacksonville, forgery of a financial instrument;
Uriel Trujillo, 19, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, ran stop sign, no drivers license;
Justin Brandon Vaughn, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of driving while license invalid, three counts of displaying expired license plates, nor drivers license, expired operators license, driving while license invalid.
