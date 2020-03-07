The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Feb. 25 – March 2
Luis Fernando Adame, 19, Troup, warrant for possession of certain visual materials;
Holly Marie Chamberlain Adams, 42, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Juan Dedios Barcenas, 20, New Summerfield, public intoxication and no driver's license;
David Paul Beaver, 39, Rusk, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication;
Chedrick Boyd, 31, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport and public intoxication;
Jerri Joyce Brown, 51, Rusk, no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and a warrant for no driver's license;
Viola Ranae Byrd, 29, Joaquin, theft and four warrants for theft;
Terrance Marshawn Carter, 28, Cushing, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana;
Humberto Castillo-Garcia, 19, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Yusuf Ali Christopher, 46, Jacksonville, release of surety for aggravated assault;
Jackquin Spencer Denman, 56, Jacksonville, fraud;
Melvin Christopher Elam, 43, Jacksonville, burglary of a habitation;
Herman Flores, 56, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – second offense;
Stephen Shane Fuentes, 35, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to a family member, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest, search or transport;
Bradley James Fuhrmann, 32, Tyler, walking not facing traffic;
Billy Guillen Jr., 21, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to a family member;
Justin Wayne Hayes, 23, Jacksonville, violating a protective order;
Francis Dwayne Hensley, 33, Wallisville, theft;
Xavier Keith Jackson, 25, Rusk, court commitment for possesion of marijuana;
Joneshia Lefaye Johnson, 30, Nacogdoches, passing in a no passing zone, no driver's license and warrants for two counts of speeding, no liability insurance, driving while license invalid and no driver's license;
Lincoln Austin Kirby, 28, Waco, possession of drug paraphanalia and violating a promise to appear;
Kimberly Kate Locklin, 51, Jacksonville, warrant for no driver's license;
Jesse Cole Loden, 23, Rusk, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Bradley Allen Miller, 31, Bullard, motion to revoke for criminal nonsupport;
Jeremy Cordarius Mosley, 25, Jacksonville, warrants for two counts of displaying an expired license plates;
Joe Mastin Murray, 56, Jacksonville, allowing trash and rubbish to accumulate;
Karenzio Taneil Polk, 32, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Arianna Lashell Richardson, 20, Jacksonville, two counts of assault;
Krystle Deann Rocka, 34, Rusk, driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15;
Enrique Salazar-Hernandez, 34, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Ladarius Demond Session, 25, Jacksonville, warrants for no motor vehicle insurance, speeding and failure to appear;
Natasha Lakaye Simmons, 39, Houston, criminal nonsupport;
Oather Ellis Spencer, 36, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Brent Alan Taylor, 24, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a building;
James Alexander Turbyfeel, 59, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Juan Pablo Valenciana, 42, Jacksonville, riot participation-disorderly conduct;
Bryan Andrew Walding, 17, Jacksonville, assault; and
Cari Ann Woods, 32, Jacksonville, failure to identify and public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.