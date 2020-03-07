The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Feb. 25 – March 2

Luis Fernando Adame, 19, Troup, warrant for possession of certain visual materials;

Holly Marie Chamberlain Adams, 42, Jacksonville, parole violation;

Juan Dedios Barcenas, 20, New Summerfield, public intoxication and no driver's license;

David Paul Beaver, 39, Rusk, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication;

Chedrick Boyd, 31, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport and public intoxication;

Jerri Joyce Brown, 51, Rusk, no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and a warrant for no driver's license;

Viola Ranae Byrd, 29, Joaquin, theft and four warrants for theft;

Terrance Marshawn Carter, 28, Cushing, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana;

Humberto Castillo-Garcia, 19, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Yusuf Ali Christopher, 46, Jacksonville, release of surety for aggravated assault;

Jackquin Spencer Denman, 56, Jacksonville, fraud;

Melvin Christopher Elam, 43, Jacksonville, burglary of a habitation;

Herman Flores, 56, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – second offense;

Stephen Shane Fuentes, 35, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to a family member, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest, search or transport;

Bradley James Fuhrmann, 32, Tyler, walking not facing traffic;

Billy Guillen Jr., 21, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to a family member;

Justin Wayne Hayes, 23, Jacksonville, violating a protective order;

Francis Dwayne Hensley, 33, Wallisville, theft;

Xavier Keith Jackson, 25, Rusk, court commitment for possesion of marijuana;

Joneshia Lefaye Johnson, 30, Nacogdoches, passing in a no passing zone, no driver's license and warrants for two counts of speeding, no liability insurance, driving while license invalid and no driver's license;

Lincoln Austin Kirby, 28, Waco, possession of drug paraphanalia and violating a promise to appear;

Kimberly Kate Locklin, 51, Jacksonville, warrant for no driver's license;

Jesse Cole Loden, 23, Rusk, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Bradley Allen Miller, 31, Bullard, motion to revoke for criminal nonsupport;

Jeremy Cordarius Mosley, 25, Jacksonville, warrants for two counts of displaying an expired license plates;

Joe Mastin Murray, 56, Jacksonville, allowing trash and rubbish to accumulate;

Karenzio Taneil Polk, 32, Jacksonville, parole violation;

Arianna Lashell Richardson, 20, Jacksonville, two counts of assault;

Krystle Deann Rocka, 34, Rusk, driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15;

Enrique Salazar-Hernandez, 34, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Ladarius Demond Session, 25, Jacksonville, warrants for no motor vehicle insurance, speeding and failure to appear;

Natasha Lakaye Simmons, 39, Houston, criminal nonsupport;

Oather Ellis Spencer, 36, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Brent Alan Taylor, 24, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a building;

James Alexander Turbyfeel, 59, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Juan Pablo Valenciana, 42, Jacksonville, riot participation-disorderly conduct;

Bryan Andrew Walding, 17, Jacksonville, assault; and

Cari Ann Woods, 32, Jacksonville, failure to identify and public intoxication.

