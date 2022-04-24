The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Wendell Lynn Chance, 53, Wells, speeding 6-10 mph over posted limit;
Thomas Dale Essery, 27, Maydelle, FTA-resisting arrest, search or transport; FTA-theft of property, violate promise to appear; failure to drive in a single lane; failure to maintain financial responsibility; driving while license invalid;
Jose Fredrico Garcia, 32, Whitehouse, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Andre Maruice Garrett, 30, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;
Hector Gonzalez, 17, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Jennifer Adriana Guerrero, 23, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, false statement to peace officer;
Cesario Guillen, 41, Palestine, possession of marijuana, five counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated;
Joshua Andrew Heard, 30, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member, false statement to peace officer;
Sarena Mae Hurt, 40, Rusk, fraud use/possession of identifying information; possession of drug paraphernalia;
Veronica Leblanc, 38, Slidell, La., unauthorized use of a vehicle;
James Lee, 20, Wells, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;
Devante Martin, 20, Lewisville, possession of marijuana;
Dustin McAtee, 28, Fort Worth, possession of a controlled substance;
Tarlandus Antay Mitchell, 32, Alto, criminal trespass;
William James Edward Page; 22, Gallatin, assault causing bodily injury to a peace officer, terroristic threat of a peace officer; resisting arrest, search or transport; evading arrest and detention; assault family violence/threaten bodily injury;
Naseem Yamil Ramirez, 20, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Mitchell Dewaine Roberts, 37, Rusk, FTA-possession of marijuana;
Ama Mae Roland, 20, Ben Wheeler, FTA-possession of marijuana;
Dalton Kade Shuptrine, 17, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Steven Flynn Simmons, 33, Rusk, public intoxication;
Ryan Oneal Smith, 36, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Victor Loera Soto, 22, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Jennifer Kay Stevens, 38, Jacksonville, two counts of theft of property;
Luis Miguel Suarez, 31, Jacksonville, assaulting family member;
Zachary Thompson, 21, Bullard, possession of marijuana;
Gredrick Dawayne Tyra, 32, Alto, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Karl Dewayne Underwood, 31, Jacksonville, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, failure to ID; evading arrest and detention, parole violation, federal detainer;
Andy Wagstaff, 31, Nacogdoches, DWI open container – third or more, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plate, disregard red light;
Sawyer Watkins, 19, Benton, La., possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Laci Michaela Weems, 25, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Juan Carlos Yebra, 42, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated.
