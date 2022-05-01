The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Alvaro Aguilera, 19, Jacksonville, assault on family or household member;
Deatric Jermaine Alexander, 41, Rusk, sex abuse of a child continuous;
Ray Charles Bowens, 61, Tyler, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Aprill Linn Byrom, 50, Jacksonville, aggravated kidnapping;
Russell Edward Coffey, 36, Rusk, theft of property;
Krystal Rain Cox, 25, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property;
Noah Davidson, 26, Troup, possession of a controlled substance;
Christopher Blake Gilliam, 47, Wells, theft of motor vehicle;
Stephan Godwin, 27, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Felipe Ibarra, 53, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second;
Cornelious Johnson, 19, Jacksonville, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person; possession of a controlled substance; failure to identify; theft of property;
Johnnie C. Johnson, 72, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated – second;
Mitchell Dyshun Johnson, 55, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Brandon Carmichale McClellan, 43, Jacksonville, evading arrest and detention with previous conviction, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass;
Tony Bernard McCuin, 36, Bullard, driving while intoxicated – third or more, possession of marijuana;
Agapito Mendoza, 46, Amarillo, driving while intoxicated;
Trisha Nougaret, 33, Jacksonville, burglary of building, failure to identify, theft of property;
Christopher Peoples, 45, Houston, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, parole violation;
Bryan Dewayne Spraggins, 38, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second;
Justin Jamal Sturns, 32, Rusk, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Jerry Walding Jr., 34, Jacksonville, FTA- possession of a controlled substance, release of surety possession of a controlled substance;
Tawanna Brashelle Whitaker, 51, Jacksonville, theft of property, evading arrest and detention, failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Laura Marie Williams, 43, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Clinton Oneil Wright, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
