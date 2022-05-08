The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Mickey Lee Andrews, 42, Crandall, harassment (Jasper County);
Samyia Delenciae Baker, 23, public intoxication;
Angel Balderas, Jr., 30, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana;
Alonso Barco, 19, driving while intoxicated;
John Mitchell Berry, Jr., 45, Pollok, parole violation;
Amy Teresa Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of bond forfeiture (Smith County), criminal trespass, three counts of theft; theft of service, criminal trespass (Smith County);
Triston Terelle Boyd, 24, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Stephen Todd Brooks, 28, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container;
Jermichael Calhoun, 21, Jacksonville, evading arrest and detention, criminal trespass;
Jose Luis Calvillo, 52, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Michael Cartwright, 24, Palestine, FTA-possession of a controlled substance;
Jorge Casro, 22, Palestine, two counts of no drivers license, two counts of violate promise to appear, ran stop sign, speeding (1-10 mph over);
Sherri Chambless, 41, Elkhart, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Jeffery Clay, 52, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – second or more/open container;
Bryon Cumby, 37, Larue, assault of family of household member with previous conviction;
Andrew Buck Davis, 30, Lufkin, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Ausia Deshae Donnell, 18, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Mark Anthony Uribe Duran, 31, Rusk, obstruction or retaliation, aggravated assault causing bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, release of surety – aggravated assault with deadly weapon, release of surety – possession of a controlled substance, ROS -assault on family or household member, ROS-unlawful possession of firearm by felon, ROS-unlawful restraint, ROS-possession of a controlled substance, ROS-continuous violence against family, ROS-Aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, ROS-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuyr; ROS – possession of marijuana;
Trevor Gilbert, 37, Alto, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Demarcs Hall, 27, Dallas, failure to appear, speeding (11-14 mph over), driving while license suspended, no motor vehicle liability insurance;
Jeffery Hurt, 38, Rusk, failure to stop designated point stop sign;
Mercedes Jimenez, 42, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Gregory Johnson, 38, Houston, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding (16-20 mph over), expired registration, failure to display ID;
Regina Realyn Kendrick, 38, Troup, driving while intoxicated – second;
Erin Lacy Lee, 24, Lubbock, MTA-theft of property, no drivers license, violate promise to appear;
Donnie Ray Lofton, 60, Rusk, FTA-assault causing bodily injury, MTR-assault causing bodily injury;
Asencion Deanza Mendiola, Jr., 38, Bullard, FTA-assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Taodrick Reshod Montgomery, 22, Jacksonville, MTA-indecency with child sexual contact;
Edgar Muniz, 19, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving under influence;
Robert Nichols, 40, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;
Isai Ray Ordonez, 18, Palestine, driving while intoxicated;
John Henry Reasonover, 40, Alto, driving while license invalid;
Ruben Ray Reyes, Jr., 34, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of vehicle, driving with invalid license, expired registration, no drivers license, two counts of violate promise to appear;
Johnathan Rodriguez, 18, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Jose Dolores Rubio, 41, Jacksonville, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, FTA-assault of a family member;
Victor Alfonzo Ruiz-Alvizures, 33, Elkhart, driving while intoxicated – third or more;
Rayshawn Arthur Session, 27, Rusk, public intoxication;
Nathaniel Chase Sessions, 24, Wells, criminal mischief using firearm;
Jeffrey Lynn Jordan Snyder, 31, Forney, deadly conduct dishcarge firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by felon;
Martin Alejandro Solis, 26, Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance (bench warrant), open container;
Sondra Stanley, 55, Jacksonville, MTA-possession of a controlled substance;
Rachel Lyn Stewart, 35, Rusk, two counts of possession of a drug paraphernalia, violate promise to appear; two counts of displaying expired license plates, speeding (6-10 mph over), two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Lester Thompson, 57, Jacksonville, two counts of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register, sex abuse of child continuous;
Adrain Valencia, 27, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Donna Maria Washington, 52, Troup, terroristic threat of family/household;
Gary Maurice Wells, 53, Alto, parole violation.
