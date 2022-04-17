Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

James Matthew Allen, 30, Cuney, assault causing bodily injury;

Victor Lamar Anderson, 49, Palestine, criminal trespass;

Joshua Clayton Beamer, 32, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Jordan Kyle Bradshaw, 20, Rusk, burglary of building enhanced, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Aprill Linn Byrom, 50, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-MTR, theft;

Richard Carroll Free, 53, Rusk, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;

Edgar Guzman Garcia, 29, Troup, duty on striking fixture/hwy landscape, evading arrest and detention;

Cynthia Silvey Green, 47, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Anthony Dewayne Hughes, 24, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Tamika Keahey, 51, Rusk, walking back to traffic;

Tavion Dquan Landon, 41, Jacksonville, court commitment possession of a controlled substance;

Christopher Malone, 51, Troup, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Gloria Aguirre Martinez, 60, Jacksonville, failure to stop and render aid – give false info;

Brittany McGinn, 34, Whitehouse, driving while intoxicated;

Brandon Mendez-Espita, 22, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport; assault by contact;

Katherine Mettlen, 41, Pollock, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Elliot Adrian Mitchell, 43, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Charles Anthony Nelson, 45, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;

William James Edward Page, 22, Gallatin, interference with emergency request for assistance;

Melany Perez, 19, possession of marijuana;

Daniel Wayne Redd, 35, Wells, possession of a controlled substance;

Jesse James Spraggins, 17, resisting arrest, search or transport; possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property;

Kristy Villalpando, 37, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Randy Laroy Wilburn, 52, resisting arrest, search or transport; public intoxication – second;

Justin Matthew Woods, 30, Cuney, probation violation.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you