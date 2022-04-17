The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
James Matthew Allen, 30, Cuney, assault causing bodily injury;
Victor Lamar Anderson, 49, Palestine, criminal trespass;
Joshua Clayton Beamer, 32, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Jordan Kyle Bradshaw, 20, Rusk, burglary of building enhanced, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Aprill Linn Byrom, 50, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-MTR, theft;
Richard Carroll Free, 53, Rusk, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;
Edgar Guzman Garcia, 29, Troup, duty on striking fixture/hwy landscape, evading arrest and detention;
Cynthia Silvey Green, 47, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Anthony Dewayne Hughes, 24, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Tamika Keahey, 51, Rusk, walking back to traffic;
Tavion Dquan Landon, 41, Jacksonville, court commitment possession of a controlled substance;
Christopher Malone, 51, Troup, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Gloria Aguirre Martinez, 60, Jacksonville, failure to stop and render aid – give false info;
Brittany McGinn, 34, Whitehouse, driving while intoxicated;
Brandon Mendez-Espita, 22, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport; assault by contact;
Katherine Mettlen, 41, Pollock, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Elliot Adrian Mitchell, 43, Jacksonville, theft of property;
Charles Anthony Nelson, 45, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;
William James Edward Page, 22, Gallatin, interference with emergency request for assistance;
Melany Perez, 19, possession of marijuana;
Daniel Wayne Redd, 35, Wells, possession of a controlled substance;
Jesse James Spraggins, 17, resisting arrest, search or transport; possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property;
Kristy Villalpando, 37, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Randy Laroy Wilburn, 52, resisting arrest, search or transport; public intoxication – second;
Justin Matthew Woods, 30, Cuney, probation violation.
