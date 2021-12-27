The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Kevin James Broussard, 55, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Terrance Marshawn Carter, 30, Cushing, bail umping and failure to appear, FTA-possession of a dangerous drug, FTA-driving while intoxicated, two counts FTA-possession of marijuana, FTA-injury to a child, FTA-endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance;
Melissa Dishman, 47, Mt. Pleasant, use of sidewalk;
Alisha Eaden, 26, Garrison, three counts of hindering secured creditors;
Jeffrey Carroll Edwards, 34, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second, accident involving damage to vehicle;
Dorothy Irene Elliott, 25, theft of property (revocation of bond);
Delionta Fields, 24, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Ronal Manuel Gonzalez Romero, 23, Nacogdoches, driving while intoxicated
Timothy Andrew Gorko, 37, Rusk, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled sub, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;
Randal Joseph Gutierrez, 30, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container;
Michael Holler, 42, Bullard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Joshua Taylor Huffman, 21, Longview, disorderly conduct-firarm;
Drashane Jerrell Hunter, 33, Rusk, theft of property, public intoxication
Jordy Tremell James, 28, N. Richland Hills, FTA-possession of marijuana, MTR-possession of marijuana;
Odin Leif Andrew Keating, 17, Troup, false alarm or report emergency;
Timothy Scott Liles, Jr., 18, Troup, theft of property;
Jonathan Lopez, 25, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Jason Mays, 46, Elkhart, DWI third or more (Van Zandt Co.);
Brandi Morris, 34, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated with child under 15;
Trey Alan Nunley, 38, Onalaska, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance;
Joshua Wayne Pack, 17, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated;
Billy Dewayne Pomeroy, 53, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana;
Shevi Nachole Poston, 31, Rusk, abandonment or endangerment of a child;
Victor Rocha,, 27, Palestine, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Jamie Roush, 36, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, displaying fictitious license plate;
Dakota Steifer, 22, Jacksonville, falsification of drug test with falsification device, FTA-possession of marijuana;
Taymond Matthew Storr, 63, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-second;
Jmodrick Taylor, 25, Jacksonville, deadly conduct discharge firearm individual/s;
Joseph Bradley Vaughn, 25, Rusk, speeding 16-20 over posted limit);
Darius Young, 37, Willis, possession of marijuana (Madison Co.);
Michael Alrik Youngbloom, 38, Bullard, assault causing deadly injury to a family member, interference with emergency telephone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.