Kevin James Broussard, 55, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Terrance Marshawn Carter, 30, Cushing, bail umping and failure to appear, FTA-possession of a dangerous drug, FTA-driving while intoxicated, two counts FTA-possession of marijuana, FTA-injury to a child, FTA-endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance;

Melissa Dishman, 47, Mt. Pleasant, use of sidewalk;

Alisha Eaden, 26, Garrison, three counts of hindering secured creditors;

Jeffrey Carroll Edwards, 34, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second, accident involving damage to vehicle;

Dorothy Irene Elliott, 25, theft of property (revocation of bond);

Delionta Fields, 24, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Ronal Manuel Gonzalez Romero, 23, Nacogdoches, driving while intoxicated

Timothy Andrew Gorko, 37, Rusk, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled sub, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle;

Randal Joseph Gutierrez, 30, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container;

Michael Holler, 42, Bullard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Joshua Taylor Huffman, 21, Longview, disorderly conduct-firarm;

Drashane Jerrell Hunter, 33, Rusk, theft of property, public intoxication

Jordy Tremell James, 28, N. Richland Hills, FTA-possession of marijuana, MTR-possession of marijuana;

Odin Leif Andrew Keating, 17, Troup, false alarm or report emergency;

Timothy Scott Liles, Jr., 18, Troup, theft of property;

Jonathan Lopez, 25, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Jason Mays, 46, Elkhart, DWI third or more (Van Zandt Co.);

Brandi Morris, 34, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated with child under 15;

Trey Alan Nunley, 38, Onalaska, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance;

Joshua Wayne Pack, 17, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated;

Billy Dewayne Pomeroy, 53, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana;

Shevi Nachole Poston, 31, Rusk, abandonment or endangerment of a child;

Victor Rocha,, 27, Palestine, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;

Jamie Roush, 36, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, displaying fictitious license plate;

Dakota Steifer, 22, Jacksonville, falsification of drug test with falsification device, FTA-possession of marijuana;

Taymond Matthew Storr, 63, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-second;

Jmodrick Taylor, 25, Jacksonville, deadly conduct discharge firearm individual/s;

Joseph Bradley Vaughn, 25, Rusk, speeding 16-20 over posted limit);

Darius Young, 37, Willis, possession of marijuana (Madison Co.);

Michael Alrik Youngbloom, 38, Bullard, assault causing deadly injury to a family member, interference with emergency telephone.

