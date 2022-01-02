The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Camryn Belle Anderson, 18, Rusk, public intoxication minor, consumption of alcohol by minor;
Kennon Dell Birdwell, 26, Rusk, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving;
Ashley C Glover Bivens, 34, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, driving while intoxicated;
Amy Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, theft Class C, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Quaderrick Boyd, 18, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Roger Dewayne Brawley, 39, Rusk, driving while license invalid, no insurance, failure to appear;
Kristina Jnae Davis, 32, Houston, possession of a controlled substance;
Nathan Finley, 38, Henderson, possession of drug paraphernalia, no seat belt;
Gustavo Guardado, 49, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
John Lewis Holman, 28, possession of marijuana;
Charles Howes, 37, Tyler, driving while intoxicated-second;
Komack Untra Johnson, 50, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Tai Latanya Lahab, 47, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-second;
Clinton Colin Land, 30, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Karen Lipscomb, 51, Lawton, public intoxication;
Chase McLaughlin, 36, Cleveland, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;
Vincente Medina, 38, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;
Jimmie Lee Mercer, III, 28, Crosby, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding;
Robert Alexander Morgan, 23, Terrell, FTA-criminal mischief;
Billy Perry, 49, Broaddus, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Francisco Quiroz, 26, Rusk, evading arrest and detention; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Ruben Ray Reyes, Jr., 33, Jacksonville, theft of property (Rusk Co. warrant);
Edward Korian Riden, 31, Jacksonville, public intoxication, violate promise to appear;
Latrail Demontay Rivers, 18, Jacksonville, sexual assault of a child;
Vicent Anthony Rodriguez, 33, Jacksonville, obstruction or retaliation, criminal mischief;
Joseph Ronald Russell, 44, Jacksonville, burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest and detention;
Michael Troy Sloterdijk, 51, Rusk, driving while intoxicated-third or more;
Jesse James Spraggins, 17, Jacksonville, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Jose Tavera, 29, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Manuel Pena Velez, 49, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-third or more;
Kandace Renee Williams, 46, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.
