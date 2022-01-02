Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

Camryn Belle Anderson, 18, Rusk, public intoxication minor, consumption of alcohol by minor;

Kennon Dell Birdwell, 26, Rusk, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving;

Ashley C Glover Bivens, 34, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, driving while intoxicated;

Amy Bodman, 46, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, theft Class C, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Quaderrick Boyd, 18, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Roger Dewayne Brawley, 39, Rusk, driving while license invalid, no insurance, failure to appear;

Kristina Jnae Davis, 32, Houston, possession of a controlled substance;

Nathan Finley, 38, Henderson, possession of drug paraphernalia, no seat belt;

Gustavo Guardado, 49, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

John Lewis Holman, 28, possession of marijuana;

Charles Howes, 37, Tyler, driving while intoxicated-second;

Komack Untra Johnson, 50, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Tai Latanya Lahab, 47, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-second;

Clinton Colin Land, 30, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Karen Lipscomb, 51, Lawton, public intoxication;

Chase McLaughlin, 36, Cleveland, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;

Vincente Medina, 38, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;

Jimmie Lee Mercer, III, 28, Crosby, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding;

Robert Alexander Morgan, 23, Terrell, FTA-criminal mischief;

Billy Perry, 49, Broaddus, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Francisco Quiroz, 26, Rusk, evading arrest and detention; resisting arrest, search or transport;

Ruben Ray Reyes, Jr., 33, Jacksonville, theft of property (Rusk Co. warrant);

Edward Korian Riden, 31, Jacksonville, public intoxication, violate promise to appear;

Latrail Demontay Rivers, 18, Jacksonville, sexual assault of a child;

Vicent Anthony Rodriguez, 33, Jacksonville, obstruction or retaliation, criminal mischief;

Joseph Ronald Russell, 44, Jacksonville, burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest and detention;

Michael Troy Sloterdijk, 51, Rusk, driving while intoxicated-third or more;

Jesse James Spraggins, 17, Jacksonville, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Jose Tavera, 29, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Manuel Pena Velez, 49, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-third or more;

Kandace Renee Williams, 46, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.

